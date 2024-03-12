Advertisement

Tamil Nadu added 1,112 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, pushing the caseload to 26,96,328, while the death toll rose to 36,033 with 14 more fatalities, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,341 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,47,504 leaving 12,791 active infections, a bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu, over the last few weeks, has been witnessing a declining trend in the daily fresh infections further leading to a drop in active cases. On October 21, active cases dropped below 14,000 while on October 17 it fell under 15,000.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,22,700 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,04,23,638.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 144 and 130 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 11 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur recorded the least with one, the bulletin said.