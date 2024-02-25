English
Updated September 12th, 2021 at 19:48 IST

COVID-19: Bengal reports higher single-day recoveries than fresh cases; death toll rises to 18,577

West Bengal's Nadia district reported four out of 10 single-day coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, as the state's death toll mounted to 18,577, a health department bulletin said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
West Bengal’s Nadia district reported four out of 10 single-day coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, as the state’s death toll mounted to 18,577, a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered daily COVID-19 cases with 751 new infections recorded as against 757 more patients getting discharged, it said.

The state’s tally stands at 15,56,908.

The fresh cases include 125 infections from Kolkata and 124 in North 24 Parganas.

According to the bulletin, West Bengal now has 8,187 active cases, after a total of 15,30,144 people were discharged.

Altogether, 1,74,78,452 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added. 

Published September 12th, 2021 at 19:48 IST

