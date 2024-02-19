Updated September 25th, 2021 at 21:15 IST
COVID-19: BMC to hold vaccination sessions for women, students, teachers
Special COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for women on September 27 and for students and teachers on September 28 at civic and government-run centres, an official said on Saturday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Special COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for women on September 27 and for students and teachers on September 28 at civic and government-run centres, an official said on Saturday.
The session for women will be held between 10 am and 6pm and the one for students above the age of 18 and teachers will be from 9am to 2pm, he said.
Second dose beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Tuesday from 3pm till 9pm, he added.
Beneficiaries who are part of the above categories can walk into vaccination centres without prior appointment to get their jabs, though students and teachers will have to produce identity cards issued by the government or educational institutions, the BMC official informed.
Advertisement
Published September 25th, 2021 at 21:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Selena Shares Photos From '40 Hours In Paris'Web Stories15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.