Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 21:15 IST

COVID-19: BMC to hold vaccination sessions for women, students, teachers

Special COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for women on September 27 and for students and teachers on September 28 at civic and government-run centres, an official said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Special COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for women on September 27 and for students and teachers on September 28 at civic and government-run centres, an official said on Saturday.

The session for women will be held between 10 am and 6pm and the one for students above the age of 18 and teachers will be from 9am to 2pm, he said.

Second dose beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Tuesday from 3pm till 9pm, he added.

Beneficiaries who are part of the above categories can walk into vaccination centres without prior appointment to get their jabs, though students and teachers will have to produce identity cards issued by the government or educational institutions, the BMC official informed. 

Advertisement

Published September 25th, 2021 at 21:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

5 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Selena Shares Photos From '40 Hours In Paris'

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  2. Not Just RC16, Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite Suriya In A Bollywood Film

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Player of the Match award to wife Rivaba

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Power consumption surged 7.5% in April-January, indicates economic boost

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. PNB partners with IREDA to boost renewable energy lending

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo