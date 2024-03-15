×

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 23:23 IST

COVID-19 cases may rise in June-July, speeding up vaccination drive best way ahead, says Maha minister

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jalna, May 9 (PTI) There was a likelihood of COVID-19 cases increasing in June and July, and speeding up the vaccination drive against the infection was the best way ahead, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Monday.

He said the precaution dose was being given to frontline and health workers and the state government had sought financial aid from the Centre to administer it to other segments as well.

Queried about illegal abortion centres in Jalna, one of which was busted recently, Tope said he had directed the health department to take strict action against such outlets. PTI COR BNM BNM

Published May 9th, 2022 at 23:23 IST

