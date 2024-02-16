Advertisement

Raipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported six fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's overall tally to 11,52,208, while no new death due to the viral infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, the official said.

Advertisement

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.13 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,133 after 12 people completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 41 active cases, he said.

Advertisement

With 4,557 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,69,973, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,208, new cases 6, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,133, active cases 41, total tests 1,75,69,973. PTI COR RSY RSY