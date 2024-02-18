Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 20:17 IST
COVID-19: Four deaths, 212 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh
Four more people died of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 3,643, while 212 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,17,615, a health official said.
Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Shimla and one each from Hamirpur and Mandi, he said.
As many as 100 more patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.
The active cases on Wednesday rose to 1,823 from 1,711, he said.
The total number of recoveries was 2,12,133, the official said.
Published September 22nd, 2021 at 20:17 IST
