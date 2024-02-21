Advertisement

Puducherry, Sep 23 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours with 91 infections pushing the overall tally to 1,25,826, a top official of the Health department said on Thursday.

After reporting 117 new cases on Wednesday and 101 on Tuesday, the union territory logged 91 in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,883 samples and were spread over Puducherry (66), Karaikal (19) and Mahe (six), he said, adding Yanam did not report any fresh cases.

The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 969 with 132 in hospitals and the remaining 837 in home isolation.

The union territory did not report any fresh fatalities during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,834.

He said while 67 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries climbed to 1,23,023.

The Department of Health has so far evaluated 17.56 lakh samples and found 14.89 lakh out of them to be negative for the infection.

The test positivity rate in the union territory was 1.55 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.77 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said so far 9,42,187 doses had been administered and it included 6,71,497 first dose and 2,70,690 second dose. PTI Cor SS SS