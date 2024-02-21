Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 12:20 IST

COVID-19: Fresh cases dip below 100 in Puducherry

COVID-19: Fresh cases dip below 100 in Puducherry

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Puducherry, Sep 23 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours with 91 infections pushing the overall tally to 1,25,826, a top official of the Health department said on Thursday.

After reporting 117 new cases on Wednesday and 101 on Tuesday, the union territory logged 91 in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

Advertisement

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,883 samples and were spread over Puducherry (66), Karaikal (19) and Mahe (six), he said, adding Yanam did not report any fresh cases.

The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 969 with 132 in hospitals and the remaining 837 in home isolation.

Advertisement

The union territory did not report any fresh fatalities during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,834.

He said while 67 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries climbed to 1,23,023.

Advertisement

The Department of Health has so far evaluated 17.56 lakh samples and found 14.89 lakh out of them to be negative for the infection.

The test positivity rate in the union territory was 1.55 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.77 per cent respectively.

Advertisement

The Health department Director said so far 9,42,187 doses had been administered and it included 6,71,497 first dose and 2,70,690 second dose. PTI Cor SS SS

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

17 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to watch the UCL Round of 16 Matches in India, UK & US?

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. 5 Players to watch-out in the Barcelona vs Napoli

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  3. Kolkata Police Directs Banquets Not to Burst Crackers During Parties

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Google paid an employee 300% hike

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  5. Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo