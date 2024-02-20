Advertisement

Gujarat on Sunday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 8,25,851, the state health department said.

With no fresh death being recorded during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 10,082, it said.

As 19 patients got discharged on Sunday, the overall recovery count increased to 8,15,618.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of seven new cases, followed by six in Surat, four in Vadodara, and one case each in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Kheda and Valsad.

A total 1,44,317 people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses in Gujarat on Sunday, which took the overall vaccination count in the state to 5,95,24,459.

At present, there are 151 active cases of coronavirus in the state, and the condition of three of these patients was critical, the department said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, there is no COVID-19 case at present. The UT has so far reported 10,642 infection cases and 10,638 recoveries. As many as four patients have died there so far, officials said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,851, new cases 21, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,618, active cases 151, people tested so far - figures not released.