Updated September 10th, 2021 at 20:41 IST
COVID-19: Haryana reports 12 fresh cases
Haryana reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 7,70,626.
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Haryana reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 7,70,626.
The state did not record any death in the past 24 hours and the fatality toll stood at 9,686, a health bulletin said.
Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and three from Ambala districts.
The number of active Covid cases in the state is 213.
The total recoveries were 7,60,383, as per the bulletin. The recovery rate was 98.67 percent.
Advertisement
Published September 10th, 2021 at 20:41 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Joe Root's overseas Test tonsWeb Storiesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.