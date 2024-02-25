English
Updated September 10th, 2021 at 20:41 IST

COVID-19: Haryana reports 12 fresh cases

Haryana reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 7,70,626.

The state did not record any death in the past 24 hours and the fatality toll stood at 9,686, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and three from Ambala districts.

The number of active Covid cases in the state is 213.

The total recoveries were 7,60,383, as per the bulletin. The recovery rate was 98.67 percent. 

