Updated September 18th, 2021 at 22:16 IST
COVID-19: Haryana reports 6 fresh cases, zero death
Haryana recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 7,70,711.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Haryana recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 7,70,711.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported. The death toll stands at 9,808.
Of the new cases, three were from Gurgaon while one each was reported from Faridabad, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, it said. The total active cases in the state stands at 93, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,580, according to the bulletin.
The recovery rate was 98.69 percent, the bulletin added.
Advertisement
Published September 18th, 2021 at 22:16 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Paytm’s merchant payment services to continueWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.