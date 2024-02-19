Advertisement

Haryana recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 7,70,711.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported. The death toll stands at 9,808.

Of the new cases, three were from Gurgaon while one each was reported from Faridabad, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, it said. The total active cases in the state stands at 93, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,580, according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 98.69 percent, the bulletin added.