Updated September 29th, 2021 at 21:11 IST

COVID-19: Haryana reports no Covid death, 16 fresh cases

Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though it added sixteen new infections Wednesday, pushing the total case count to 7,70,863.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • 1 min read
Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though it added sixteen new infections Wednesday, pushing the total case count to 7,70,863.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,874.

Meanwhile, among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurgaon district.

The total active cases in the state were 105, while the overall recoveries were 7,60,711.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said. 

Published September 29th, 2021 at 21:11 IST

