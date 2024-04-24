Updated March 17th, 2022 at 19:53 IST
Covid-19 in AP: 54 new cases, 57 recoveries and zero deaths
Amaravati, March 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday added 54 fresh Covid-19 cases to its tally, which now went up to 23,19,066.
According to the latest bulletin, 57 infected people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, making it a total of 23,03,829 recoveries so far.
As no fresh deaths were reported, the toll remained 14,730.
The number of active cases now stood at 507, the bulletin added.
Anantapuramu district registered 22 fresh cases while the remaining 12 districts added less than eight new cases each.
Kurnool district now has only two active cases, the lowest in the state since the onset of Covid-19.
East Godavari has the highest of 152, followed by Anantapuramu with 138. PTI DBV ROH ROH
Published March 17th, 2022 at 19:53 IST