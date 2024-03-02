English
Updated April 25th, 2022 at 12:35 IST

COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus cases in country rise to 16,522

With 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Covid News in India
The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75%, the ministry said. An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,21,341, while the case fatality rate was 1.21%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.71 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 30 new fatalities include 24 from Kerala, two each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Delhi and Mizoram.

A total of 5,22,223 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,834 from Maharashtra, 68,843 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,167 from Delhi, 23,505 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Published April 25th, 2022 at 12:34 IST

