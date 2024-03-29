×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 11:44 IST

COVID-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths

COVID-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) India saw a single day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Advertisement

The daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 1.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 per cent, the ministry said.

Advertisement

It said a reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

Advertisement

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,14,68,120, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.29 crore.

Advertisement

India had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 804 new fatalities include 492 from Kerala and 63 from Maharashtra.

Advertisement

A total of 5,07,981 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,355 from Maharashtra, 61,626 from Kerala, 39,575 from Karnataka, 37,887 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,047 from Delhi, 23,382 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,965 from  West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Advertisement

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2022 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace

4 minutes ago
PM Modi calls millet superfood

PM Modi Promotes Millet

17 minutes ago
SSC JE 2024 Registration Begins at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE 2024 Notification

17 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan falls against dollar

19 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

20 minutes ago
Indian stock market growth

Indian market performance

26 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

27 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

27 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

27 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

31 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

31 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

33 minutes ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya In White Dress

35 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

36 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth In Denim Jacket

37 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Unveils His Wax

38 minutes ago
Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Ermotti has a path

40 minutes ago
Bill Gates and PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi on Digital India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo