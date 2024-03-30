×

Updated February 17th, 2022 at 13:07 IST

COVID-19: India reports over 30,000 new cases in 24 hours; positivity rate dips to 2.61%

As per the Health Ministry, to date, total recoveries have increased to 4,19,10,984. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.03%.

Reported by: Vidyashree S
India
Image: Pixabay/PTI | Image:self
  • 2 min read
India, as of Thursday, February 17 has reported 30,757 fresh Coronavirus cases with 67,538 recoveries and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry, to date, total recoveries have increased to 4,19,10,984. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.03%.

The country's active caseload stands at 3,32,918 constituting 0.78%of total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.61% and the weekly positivity rate is at 3.04%.

India's COVID vaccination drive 

To date, India has administered a total of 1,74,18,53,463 under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. And in a major milestone achievement, over 1.5 crore adolescents in the age group (15-18) have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within a month of the commencement of the vaccination programme on February 14. The news was shared by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter in a post that read, "Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now".

Earlier on February 16, the Union Health Minister had informed that in Chhattisgarh, a special campaign was launched in the school to administer COVID vaccination to youth between the age group of 15-18 years.

Centre asks states/UTs to ease curbs as COVID cases decline

On February 16, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories of India asked them to review and amend or end additional COVID-related restrictions as Coronavirus cases decline in India. Union Minister Bhushan spoke about the declining COVID cases since January 21 and said that in the last 24 hours, 27,409 new cases have been reported and there have been 50,476 average daily cases last week. He also informed that since February 15, 2022, the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.63%.

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the State/UT," read the letter.

"States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also follow the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour," the Union Health Secretary further added.

(Image: Pixabay/PTI)

Published February 17th, 2022 at 09:46 IST

