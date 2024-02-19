Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 15th, 2022 at 18:54 IST

COVID-19: J&K records five new cases

COVID-19: J&K records five new cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) With five fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,53,920 on Friday, officials said here.

While one case was recorded in Jammu division, four were reported from Srinagar district in Kashmir division, they said.

Advertisement

Eighteen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 71 active cases of the infection in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,099, the officials said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,750 as no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus). PTI MIJ RC

Advertisement

Published April 15th, 2022 at 18:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

3 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

3 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

4 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

8 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahua Moitra Seeks More Time to Appear Before ED in FEMA case

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 2 Toll Employees Die After Being Hit by Car, Driver Flees

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. JD is logical winner of odd UK retail bidding war

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Vijayakumar Dances At Granddaughter Diya's Wedding In A Viral Video

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother

    Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo