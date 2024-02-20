Advertisement

Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded nine fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 4,53,929 while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There are 71 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,49,107, the officials said.

Advertisement

All the fresh cases were from Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said, adding the Srinagar district recorded the highest of seven cases.

Eighteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases.

Advertisement

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,751 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours. PTI SSB RCJ