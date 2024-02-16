English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:23 IST

COVID-19: K'taka reports 56 new cases, zero fatality

COVID-19: K'taka reports 56 new cases, zero fatality

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday recorded 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the total infection to 39,46,002 till date, the State Health Department said.

Until today, there were 40,057.

Advertisement

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 49 while Dakshina Kannada and Davangere reported two infections each. Ballari, Belagavi and Tumakuru registered one infection each.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 25 districts of the State.

Advertisement

A bulletin said 45 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,462 till date. Active cases stood at 1,441.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.99 per cent.

Advertisement

As many as 9,981 tests were conducted, those included 8,147 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.57 crore till date.

There were 5,913 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 10.49 crore so far, the department said. PTI GMS NVG NVG

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo