Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday recorded 56 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the total infection to 39,46,002 till date, the State Health Department said.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 49 while Dakshina Kannada and Davangere reported two infections each. Ballari, Belagavi and Tumakuru registered one infection each.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 25 districts of the State.

A bulletin said 45 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,462 till date. Active cases stood at 1,441.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.99 per cent.

As many as 9,981 tests were conducted, those included 8,147 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.57 crore till date.

There were 5,913 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 10.49 crore so far, the department said. PTI GMS NVG NVG