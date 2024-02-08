English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

COVID 19: Maharashtra Reports 35 New Cases, 3 Deaths, Active Tally at 630

Maharashtra reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with three fresh fatalities related to the respiratory illness, according to officials.

Isha Bhandari
COVID
Maharashtra reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with three fresh fatalities related to the respiratory illness, according to officials. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Maharashtra: Maharashtra reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with three fresh fatalities related to the respiratory illness, according to officials. The reported deaths occurred in Pune city, Navi Mumbai, and Sangli district, highlighting the widespread impact of the virus across different regions.

The distribution of new cases revealed that the Mumbai administrative circle recorded the highest with 19 cases, followed by 11 in the Pune circle, three in Kolhapur, and one each in Nashik and Latur circles. 

Administrative circles encompass multiple districts, reflecting the geographical spread of infections.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra 

As of now, Maharashtra has 630 active cases of COVID-19, with the Mumbai circle accounting for the highest number at 312, indicating the continued vigilance required to manage the ongoing pandemic.

Health authorities also disclosed that 250 cases of the new coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 have been identified in Maharashtra. The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized JN.1 as a 'variant of interest' (VoI), recognizing its rapid spread. However, the global health body noted that it poses a 'low' global public health risk.

JN.1 was initially part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineage and was classified as a VoI, underscoring the dynamic nature of the virus and the need for ongoing monitoring and assessment by health organizations.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

