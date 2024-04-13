×

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 21:04 IST

COVID-19: MP sees 53 new cases, no death; active tally now 276

COVID-19: MP sees 53 new cases, no death; active tally now 276

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,928 on Thursday with the addition of 53 cases, while the death toll was unchanged at 10,737 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The positivity rate was 0.7 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,915, leaving the state with 276 active cases.

With 7,052 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,65,999, he said.

A government release said that 11,94,91,599 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 14,672 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,928, new cases 53, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,915, active cases 276, number of tests so far 2,93,65,999. PTI MAS NP NP

Published June 9th, 2022 at 21:04 IST

