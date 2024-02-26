Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 14:16 IST

COVID-19: Over 100 people without face mask penalised in Noida in a day

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Noida, Apr 22 (PTI) Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, over a hundred people were fined across Noida and Greater Noida for not wearing face masks in public places, police said on Friday.

The challans were issued on Thursday to these people during police checks in crowded places such as markets, metro stations and shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budd Nagar district, they said.

As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, an awareness drive for COVID-19 was carried out in all three zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- of the district. The officials also distributed face masks during the campaign, a police spokesperson said.

“Police appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and masks were also distributed to people. In all police station areas, challans were issued to 107 people who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks,” the official said.

The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the spokesperson said.

Police said a stern warning was also given to people not adhering to COVID-19 norms, while officials also interacted with senior citizens and the general public, seeking suggestions from them over a range of issues.

Over the last few days, there has been a constant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh. As on Thursday, the district had 467 active cases, contributing more than 50 per cent of the total active cases (856) in the state, according to official data. PTI KIS NB ANB ANB

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 14:16 IST

