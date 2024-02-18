Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 16:33 IST

COVID-19: Public Ganesha festivities in Bengaluru restricted to three days

The Bengaluru civic agency has permitted only three-day Ganesha Pooja celebrations in the city in public places against the Karnataka government order allowing five days' of festivities in the state, to keep COVID-19 infections in check.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bengaluru civic agency has permitted only three-day Ganesha Pooja celebrations in the city in public places against the Karnataka government order allowing five days' of festivities in the state, to keep COVID-19 infections in check.

"Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said in a circular.

The instruction came after Gupta had a meeting with senior district level officers and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.

Later talking to reporters, Gupta said the BBMP had last year permitted Ganesha festival for three days, which will continue this year as well.

He said the decision to have it for only three days was taken after inputs from the police that there were possibilities of large gatherings participating in the public celebrations.

Gupta also said that Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris have been banned.

He asked people to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency.

"Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home only or in our mobile tank. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of (a maximum of) four feet height and should be immersed in mobile tanks. We are also creating immersion tanks. We have also arrived at a decision to ban immersion of idols in lakes," Gupta said.

Pant said one Ganesha idol at public place in each ward is permitted, for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP and then inform the deputy commissioner of police of the area.

A BBMP official the number of infections in the city is still on the higher side and hence it was decided to limit public celebrations to a maximum of three days. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo