English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:06 IST

COVID-19: Punjab sees 37 more cases, one death

COVID-19: Punjab sees 37 more cases, one death

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab reported 37 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Tuesday, taking its infection tally to 6,01,359 and the death toll to 16,501.

Among the new cases, Mohali reported eight, followed by seven in Sangrur and three in Amritsar.

Advertisement

The number of active cases of the infection in the state stands at 304, an official bulletin showed.

Thirty-seven more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,84,554, it stated.

Advertisement

Chandigarh, meanwhile, reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 65,195.

The death toll stood at 818 as no new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the city.

Advertisement

The number of active cases stands at 44, while the tally of recoveries is 64,333. PTI CHS VSD IJT

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

21 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

21 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

21 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Narcotics Bureau Issue Notice To Sai Dharam Tej Starrer Gaanja Shankar

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Heroics in Rajkot garners acclaim from star cricketer

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Pune Traffic Alert: 4 Major Roads To Be Closed Tomorrow On Shivjayanti

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Rakul’s In-Laws, Akshay Kumar Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo