Updated September 7th, 2021 at 11:24 IST

COVID-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal; 3 more fatalities recorded

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Itanagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 124 people recuperated from the disease while 70 more tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The new cases raised the tally in the northeastern state to 53,408.

As many as 52,507 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients improved marginally to 98.31 per cent from 98.21 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll increased to 267 with three more persons, including two females, succumbing to the infection in the past two days, Jampa stated.

The three fatalities were recorded in West Siang, Lower Subansiri and Tawang districts.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 634 active cases, the SSO said.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.

Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 105, followed by Lower Subansiri at 86, Changlang at 52 and West Kameng at 38.

At least 10,77,021 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,750 on Monday, the SSO added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,05,171 people have been inoculated thus far. PTI RMS RMS

Published September 7th, 2021 at 11:24 IST

