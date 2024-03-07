×

Updated May 1st, 2022 at 23:19 IST

COVID-19: Six new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh fatality; active tally now 38

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • 1 min read
Raipur, May 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,274, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.49 per cent, he added.

The recovery count rose by three to touch 11,38,202, leaving the state with 38 active cases, he said.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts, while 16 districts did not have an active case as on Sunday, the official informed.

With 1,214 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,43,406, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,274, new cases 6, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,202, active cases 38, today tests 1,214, total tests 1,76,43,406. PTI COR BNM BNM

Published May 1st, 2022 at 23:19 IST

