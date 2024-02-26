Advertisement

Raipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,52,228, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034 as no fresh fatality due to the viral infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.07 per cent, he said.

The recovery count in Chhattisgarh rose to 11,38,183 after three people completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 11 active cases, he said.

“Bilaspur district recorded two cases followed by one in Rajnandgaon district. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 26 districts, including Raipur. As on Thursday, there were no active cases in 20 districts,” the official said.

With 4,271 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,05,806, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,228, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,183, active cases 11, total tests 1,76,05,806. PTI COR RSY RSY