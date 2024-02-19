Advertisement

Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 25 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the caseload to 34,53,188 till date, said the Health Department.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

Advertisement

Recoveries grew to 34,14,933 with 23 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 230 active cases.

Chennai added eight new cases, the maximum among the districts while 28 of them (total 38) reported zero new cases today. Coimbatore and Tuticorin recorded three infections each while Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur saw two cases each.

Advertisement

The State capital city of Chennai leads overall with 7,51,242 cases.

A total of 18,716 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,58,91,265 so far.

Advertisement

Among those tested positive in the last 24 hours include 11 men and 14 women, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG