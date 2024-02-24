Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 11:35 IST

COVID-19:RT-PCR accounted for over 70 percent tests conducted in Delhi in last five months

COVID-19:RT-PCR accounted for over 70 percent tests conducted in Delhi in last five months

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) RT-PCR, the most recommended method for tracing coronavirus, accounted for over 70 percent of the total tests conducted to identify infected patients in Delhi in the last five months, according to government data.

Between August 1 and August 25, health authorities conducted 16.17 lakh tests, including 11.18 lakh RT-PCR ones.

Advertisement

In July, 21.79 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital. Of this, 15.18 lakh were conducted through the RT-PCR method.

RT-PCR tests accounted for 71.42 percent of the total 21.88 lakh tests conducted in June and 75.17 percent of the 21.41 lakh tests conducted in May.  In February, March and April; 64.81 percent, 64.29 percent and 66.02 percent tests were conducted through this method.  Over 20 lakh tests were conducted in January, of which 11.78 lakh (57.65 percent) were RT-PCR tests.

Advertisement

Real Time Polymer Chain Reaction test (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) are two main methods used to detect coronavirus.

RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. The results can take up to two days. The advantage of this test is that it can detect the virus even before the emergence of symptoms and allows early isolation, preventing the spread of the infection.

Advertisement

RAT detects viral proteins at the peak of the infection. This test is not as accurate as the standard RT-PCR test used to accurately identify those infected.A significant percentage of those infected pass the RAT test as a false negative.  The advantage is the low price and availability of the result within 30 minutes. PTI GVS DV DV

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2021 at 11:35 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

20 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

27 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

5 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

5 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KIUG 2023: Tejaswini bags DU’s first medal with 25m Sports Pistol gold

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: RCB off to a shaky start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Operations unaffected by cyber incident: Motilal Oswal

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Sarfaraz stretches to an extraordinary extent to survive runout scare

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Owais Shah says Jaiswal should feel proud of himself

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo