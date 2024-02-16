Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:16 IST
Covid: 30 new cases in J&K
Covid: 30 new cases in J&K
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 30 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,53,889, officials said.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll remains at 4,750.
Advertisement
All the new cases were recorded from the Kashmir division, officials said.
Srinagar district recorded 29 cases, while one infection was recorded in Baramulla, officials said.
Advertisement
Eighteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new case.
There are 92 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,047, officials said. PTI SSB SSB TDS TDS
Advertisement
Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:16 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA MomentsWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These PlacesGalleries11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.