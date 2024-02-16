Advertisement

Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 30 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 4,53,889, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll remains at 4,750.

All the new cases were recorded from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded 29 cases, while one infection was recorded in Baramulla, officials said.

Eighteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any new case.

There are 92 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,047, officials said. PTI SSB SSB TDS TDS