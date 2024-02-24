Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 20:02 IST

Covid: 5 new cases in J&K

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported five fresh Covid cases on Monday that took the infection tally to 4,53,946, officials said.

Of the new cases, one was reported from the Jammu division, and the rest were from Kashmir division, they said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 67 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,128, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 TDS TDS

Published April 18th, 2022 at 20:02 IST

