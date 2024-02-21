Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 18:07 IST

Covid: Delhi records 48 new cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.07 pc

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Delhi recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death on Thursday as the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,085.

On Wednesday, 30 new cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The total number of cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,634. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 70,533 tests -- 48,971 RT-PCR tests and 21,562 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures. 

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 18:07 IST

