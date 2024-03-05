Advertisement

Leh, Apr 30 (PTI) Ladakh reported one more Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,246, officials said on Saturday.

The lone case was reported from Leh, they said The number of active cases now stands at four, all from Leh, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality took place on Friday and the death toll stood at 228 – 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

The overall recoveries have reached 28, officials added.