Updated April 30th, 2022 at 17:30 IST

Covid: One more case in Ladakh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Leh, Apr 30 (PTI) Ladakh reported one more Covid case that took the infection tally to 28,246, officials said on Saturday.

The lone case was reported from Leh, they said The number of active cases now stands at four, all from Leh, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality took place on Friday and the death toll stood at 228 – 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

The overall recoveries have reached 28, officials added. PTI TAS 4/17/2022 TDS TDS

Published April 30th, 2022 at 17:30 IST

