English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:57 IST

Covid: One more death, 28 new cases in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04 pc

Delhi recorded one more COVID-19 death and 28 fresh cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Delhi recorded one more COVID-19 death and 28 fresh cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second Covid-related fatality reported this month, the earlier being on September 7, as per official figures.  Zero death was also recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16,  August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29, according to official data.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi has increased to 25,084, according to the latest health bulletin.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent.

On Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the bulletin.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Daily cases count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,373. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Despite a fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 30 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.  Delhi Health Minister Saturdar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases increased to 409 on Thursday from 404 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 110 on Thursday while it was 95 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly rose to 94 on Thursday from 93 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo