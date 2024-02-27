English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 15:44 IST

Covid situation stable in Odisha, mask mandate yet to be lifted

Covid situation stable in Odisha, mask mandate yet to be lifted

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 19 (PTI) The mandatory wearing of masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 has not yet been lifted from Odisha and people should use them in crowded places, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Though the coronavirus situation in the state is stable with the daily infections hovering between 10 and 20, it is important to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra told reporters here.

Advertisement

“The condition will be under control if everyone continues following COVID-19 guidelines,” Mohapatra said.

Odisha recorded 16 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the health department said.

Advertisement

There are 111 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 12 more patients have recuperated, a bulletin stated.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and the infections were detected out of 17,834 sample tests. Three children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, it added.

Advertisement

The toll remained at 9,123 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,951 cases, out of which 12,78,664 people have recovered so far. PTI HMB MM MM

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

28 minutes ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

2 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

2 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

2 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

3 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

3 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

3 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

3 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

4 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

21 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's blatant take on players not having the hunger gets lauded

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Arjun Das To Return In Kaithi 2? Actor Says 'It Would Be Great If...'

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. MSCI Europe target up amid AI Advancements

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai go to semifinals on basis of 1st innings lead

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. US durable goods orders declined more than expected in January

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo