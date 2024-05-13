Advertisement

Maharashtra News Updates: The world still faces the threat of the Corona disaster. New Corona variations are becoming more common. While the JN.1 variant caused worry on a worldwide scale earlier, the KP.2 variant is now spreading both nationally and internationally. The most recent data indicates that this variation has also surfaced in the state of Maharashtra. In the state, 91 cases have been identified.



Based on the data obtained, there is a nationwide rise in the number of patients exhibiting this novel variety. In the state, the number of sufferers is likewise growing. Twenty people have been found in Thane and 51 patients in Pune who had the KP.2 Corona variant. In January, the world's first patient with this novel variation was discovered in America.

Information indicates that cases of the Corona strain were seen in the state in March and April. But the rates of hospitalization and mortality are quite low. Seven patients have been discovered in Amravati and Aurangabad, in addition to Pune and Thane. In addition, one patient each in Ahmednagar, Nashik, Latur, and Sangli, and two in Solapur have been located. There hasn't been a single patient recorded from Navi Mumbai.