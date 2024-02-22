Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) The coronavirus situation is under complete control in Odisha and there is no need to panic, a health official said on Monday, allaying fears of a fresh spike in the state as infections rise in the National Capital Region.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said except for seven-eight districts in the state, others were reporting zero cases.

Advertisement

The official did not state whether there could be any wave, asserting that if the infections do rise, the disease would be less severe like the third wave.

"The symptoms will be less as the vaccination has been good in the state. Therefore, there is no need to panic," he told reporters.

Advertisement

India recorded 2,183 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 1,033 more than the previous day, mainly due to the surge in infections in Delhi and adjoining cities.

"No new variant has been detected in the state," Mishra said, adding that the situation was under "full control" and the state had been maintaining surveillance.

Advertisement

Odisha recorded 13 coronavirus cases on Monday, while there was no fatality for the third consecutive day, the health department said.

There are 107 active COVID-19 cases and 13 districts have no coronavirus patients at present. Eleven more people have recuperated, a bulletin stated.

Advertisement

The daily positivity rate was 0.07 per cent and the infections were detected out of 18,886 sample tests. Two children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, it added.

The toll remained at 9,123 and these have been confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

Advertisement

The state has logged 12,87,935 cases, out of which 12,78,652 people have recovered so far. PTI HMB RG RG