'Cowardly Pakistani Terrorists’: BJP’s First Reaction on Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, today left at least five tourists injured. The attack occurred in the upper meadows of Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot accessible only by foot or horseback. Gunshots were heard in the area as militants targeted innocent civilians.

BJP Condemns Attack

Ravinder Raina, a senior BJP National Executive member, strongly condemned the attack, labeling the assailants as “cowardly Pakistani terrorists.”

In a statement, Raina expressed outrage over the militants targeting tourists, emphasizing the contrast between attacking innocent visitors and confronting security forces.

“These cowardly militants have attacked tourists who came to Kashmir to enjoy its beauty,” Raina said. He expressed deep concern over the safety of tourists in the region and assured that the injured were being treated in local hospitals.