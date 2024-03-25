Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:26 IST
CPI (M) Workers Hacked in Kerala's Kannur
Three activists from the ruling CPI (M) were allegedly hacked and wounded by a group of 10 men while they were sitting at a bus stop last night
- India
- 1 min read
Kannur: Three activists from the ruling CPI (M) were allegedly hacked and wounded by a group of ten men while they were sitting at a bus stop here last night, police said on Monday.
The activists Sunob, Rijin and Latheesh were attacked at the local bus station at Ayyallur in Mattannur here.
The ruling party alleged that local BJP-RSS activists were behind the attack, but the police are yet to confirm this.
Mattannur police registered a case and said that they have taken a few persons into custody.
"As per the preliminary assumption, political rivalry is suspected behind the attack. The injured persons alleged that they were attacked by BJP-RSS activists. An investigation is going on," an officer said.
The case was registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), police added.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:26 IST
