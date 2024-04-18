Advertisement

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday alleged that the CPI(M) had used terror tactics, including killing, arson and rape, to rule the northeastern state for 35 years.

The CPI(M) rubbished the allegation and said that on the contrary, it was the Left Front that had brought development to the state.

"The CPI(M) had used terror tactics such as killing, arson and rape to rule Tripura for 35 years in two stints. The communists had taken away people's rights. They had pushed the state to a disaster-like situation and no development had taken place," Saha said at a programme in Gandatuisa area in Dhalai district commemorating the killing of a BJP worker ahead of the 2018 assembly election.

He said the party had taken the ashes of the slain BJP worker, identified as Chanmohan Tripura, to all the 60 assembly constituencies of the state before the 2018 polls for supporters to pay their last respects.

Assembly election to the 60-member House in the state is due early next year.

He claimed that the saffron camp does not believe in political violence and Tripura hasn't witnessed any post-poll violence since the BJP came to power in the state.

"Development is taking place at a rapid pace. The government is meeting the basic needs of the people, be it drinking water, electricity or LPG connection. Tripura will be safe only at the hands of the BJP," he said.

However, CPI(M) state committee member Pabitra Kar rejected the charges and claimed that Tripura had witnessed massive development during the Left Front rule.

The CPI(M) leader mocked the chief minister, saying, "He is new to politics. He is a doctor who hails from a business family. He knows nothing about the state's history. The road he took to reach Gandatuisa, a tribal-dominated remote subdivision, was built during the Left Front rule," Kar said.