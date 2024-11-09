Published 19:59 IST, November 9th 2024
Crackdown on Narcotics: Drugs Worth More Than Rs 2 Crore Seized In Mumbai, Four Peddlers Nabbed
Four drug peddlers who were a part of the narcotics supply network in Mumbai were arrested with heroin worth more than Rs 2 crore, police said on Saturday.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Four drugs peddler nabbed in Mumbai, drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized | Image: ANI
