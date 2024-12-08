Crackdown on Narcotics: Heroin Worth Rs 1.4 Crore Seized In Guwahati, 3 Peddlers Arrested

Guwahati: Three peddlers carrying Heroin worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore have been arrested from Guwahati, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid in Balughat in the Basistha police station area on Saturday evening and arrested a drug peddler.

“Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid in Balughat in Basistha police station area on Saturday evening and arrested a drug peddler,” Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement.

A total of 27 vials containing 36.05 gm of heroin, a mobile phone, a scooter and some cash were seized from his possession, he added.

Heroin Worth Rs 1.4 Crore Seized In Guwahati

"Upon being led by the arrested person, police searched a rented house in Beltola Bazar, Garokuchi Path in Dispur police station area and nabbed two more drug peddlers," Goswami said.

The police seized 102 vials of heroin, weighing 138 grams, along with two mobile phones from the duo, according to the CPRO.

The investigation is ongoing, he added.

A senior official also mentioned that the total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 1.4 crore, based on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.