Crackdown on Narcotics: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized In Assam, Two Nabbed

Cachar: In a major success for anti-narcotic enforcement agencies, around 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 crore were seized in Assam’s Cachar, police said on Saturday.

Police said that two individuals have been arrested in the case. The accused have been identified as Vanlallien and Sonpao Fanai, both residents from Churachandpur in Manipur.

Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized In Cachar

“Cachar police intercepted a which was traveling from Aizawl, near Ghoongur Bypass. The operation was carried out based on reliable intelligence,” police officials said.

“The total value of the drugs in the black market is estimated at Rs 15 crore. The police also seized the vehicle used for the illegal transportation,” they added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

In a separate operation on December 24, police in Assam's Karimganj district arrested a drug peddler and seized 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 45 crore, from his possession.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X, confirmed the recovery of drugs during a source-driven anti-narcotics operation in the Hathikhira area. The police intercepted a truck coming from a neighboring state, resulting in the seizure of more than 16 kg of Yaba tablets. One person was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.