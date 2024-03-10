×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

'Credit Goes to PM Modi': Bengal BJP MLA Anup Saha After Mamata Govt Declares Ram Navami Holiday

West Bengal government on Saturday announced public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami, notably, for the first time.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday after it announced public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami, notably, for the first time. 

Giving credit of state government's move to Prime Mnister Narendra Modi, BJP Bengal MLA Anup Saha said that due to PM Modi's efforts of bringing Ayodhya Ram Mandir to life, the Mamata government declared public holiday on April 17, on the account of Ram Navami.

Taking dig at CM Mamata, he added that a person who used to give derogatory remarks on Lord Ram is now giving holiday on his annual occassion. 

“Many people from Bengal went to Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration as Lord Ram belongs to the hearts of people. Our Prime Minister gave many facilities to the devotees to travel to Ayodhya. Given the statewide acceptance of Lord Ram, CM Mamata announced public holiday on the account of Ram Navami," Saha told Republic. 

Mamata Trying To Redeem Her Anti-Hindu image: Amit Malviya 

Following the release of the notification, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya responded and claimed that Mamata Banerjee “has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image.”

Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram’, has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though. More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are pelted on Ram Navami processions. Will she? Jai Shree Ram,” he said.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

