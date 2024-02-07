English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Reaches Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday has reached Ram Mandir at around 11:25 PM.

Digital Desk
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar reaches Ayodhya | Image: PTI / ANI
Ayodhya: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday has reached Ram Mandir at around 11:25 PM. The other cricketers who have been invited for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony are India's World-Cup winning captains like Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, other legendary captains including Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, who is also the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. India's former opening great Virender Sehwag has also reached the event.

Among the current crop of cricketers, India's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja have also been invited.

(This is a breaking copy)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:30 IST

