Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Reaches Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday has reached Ram Mandir at around 11:25 PM. The other cricketers who have been invited for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony are India's World-Cup winning captains like Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, other legendary captains including Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, who is also the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. India's former opening great Virender Sehwag has also reached the event.

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/72BLcxUnmp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Among the current crop of cricketers, India's captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja have also been invited.

(This is a breaking copy)