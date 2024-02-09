English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

12 Arrested With Fake Rice Puller, Counterfeit Currency in Jammu and Kashmir

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Kaipara area and apprehended 12 people who were roaming in suspicious conditions.

Digital Desk
fake currency
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Srinagar: The Kangan Police in Jammu and Kashmir busted a rice pulling machine scam by arresting 12 people and recovered counterfeit currency from their possession, on Thursday

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Kaipara area and apprehended 12 people who were roaming in suspicious conditions. During the search, police seized vehicles used by them for carrying out criminal activities and counterfeit currencies.

Police recovered a total of 30 bundles of Rs 50,000 each which constituted a total Rs 15,00,000 fake currency notes of (Children Bank) & total cash amount of Rs 56,600 in Indian currency.

The accused have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Nabi Malik, Arshid Ahmad Wani, Mohd Zubair, Zahoor Ahmad Salro, Abbas Ahmad Sofi, Bungam, Bilal Ahmad Sofi, Faroze Ahmad Thokar, Raja Rameez, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, Zubair Ahmad Bijran and Khurshid Ahmad Mir.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard. More details are awaited.
 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

