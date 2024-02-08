Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district, said police.

The girl was staying at the hostel of a government residential school in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The matter came to light when the student complained of stomach pain to her family who then took her to doctors in Chikkaballapura. After examination, it was revealed that she was eight months pregnant.

Advertisement

The Chikkaballapura district health officials performed the delivery on January 9 and informed the police. According to officials, the girl was being treated at the hospital as she was underweight.

Police said that a case was registered under sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The girl was being counselled by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Advertisement

According to sources, the victim was impregnated by a minor boy who is senior to her in the school. However, the boy denied the claim. The police said they were yet to ascertain the claim.

Following the incident, the district administration suspended the hostel warden, said an official. In her statement to police, the hostel warden denied being unaware of victim’s pregnancy.