Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

14-Year-Old Minor Abducted, Raped in Jaipur, 2 Accused Apprehended

The accused allegedly abducted the victim, took her to their residence and sexually assaulted her after forcefully giving her alcoholic substance, said police.

Abhishek Tiwari
Minor Rape Case
14-year-old minor raped in Jaipur. | Image:Shutterstock/ Representational
Jaipur: A 14-year-old minor girl was abducted and raped in Rajasthan’s Jaipur leading to massive outrage against the accused. The accused allegedly abducted the victim, took her to their residence and sexually assaulted her after forcefully giving her alcoholic substance.

A case was later registered on the complaint of the family of the victim and two accused have been apprehended. The accused have been identified as Mohan Lal and Raju. Further legal action into the matter is being carried out.

A police official said that the incident took place on Friday night when the accused Mohan Lal and Raju abducted the girl near Jaipur's Renewal area, while she was taking a walk.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anup Singh said, "As per the FIR, the accused had come on a two-wheeler and forcibly made the girl sit with them. Later, they took her to their residence at the Bisangarh-Manoharpur area and raped her after giving her alcoholic substances."

The victim in her statement, revealed that accused Mohan Lal raped her while Raju helped him in the abduction and later with dropping the minor at her place later, stated the police.

A medical examination was conducted of the victim after counselling.  

On the statement of the victim and her father, a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC was registered and an inquiry was initiated. 
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

