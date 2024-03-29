×

Updated February 15th, 2022 at 18:22 IST

150 kg ganja worth Rs 75 lakh seized in Jharkhand, two held

The police have seized around 150 kg of ganja estimated to cost Rs 75 lakh in the international market and arrested two drug peddlers during a vehicle checking drive in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The seizure and the arrests took place under the jurisdiction of Thethaitangar police station on Monday, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were smuggling ganja to Nepal from Odisha via Jharkhand and Bihar, the district police launched a vehicle checking drive on NH 143 near Bolba More on Monday, the superintendent of police of Simdega district Shams Tabrez, said.

The police intercepted a four wheeler and recovered 149.4 kg ganja stuffed in 30 packets from the vehicle and arrested the two persons, the SP said.

The arrested persons were found to be residents of Bihar and confessed to the police their plan to smuggle the narcotic to Nepal from Odisha via Jharkhand and Bihar.

The police registered a case under various sections of the NDPS Act in this connection.

The narcotic material is frequently smuggled from Odisha to Nepal via Jharkhand and Bihar and Simdega police had seized over 1980 kg of ganja in the past 12 months and arrested 31 smugglers and confiscated 14 vehicles. 

Published February 15th, 2022 at 18:22 IST

