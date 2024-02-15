Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:30 IST
16-year-old’s Body Recovered From Forest in Gurugram
The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered body of a 16-year-old girl from a forest area in Gurugram. The forest area falls under the jurisdiction of Badshahpur police station.
After receiving the information about the body from local people, a police team, led by Inspector Satish Deshwal and station house officer of Badshahpur police station, rushed to the spot and recovered the body.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.
More details are awaited.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:30 IST
