Updated February 19th, 2024 at 07:18 IST
2 Constables Among 22 Held in Connection With UP Police Recruitment Exam Scam
The constables have been identified as Niranjan and Anuj, both residents of Shikohabad.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Firozabad: The UP Police arrested two constables along with 20 members of the 'Solver Gang' involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam.
The constables have been identified as Niranjan and Anuj, both residents of Shikohabad. Sources said that Niranjan had appeared for the police recruitment exam for 3-4 people and in return, he took Rs 3 lakh from each one of them whereas Anuj was about to appear for the exam for a person.
Advertisement
News agency ANI quoted Additional SP (R/A) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh as saying, “Five people have been arrested from Shikohabad, out of which two are constables…We have all the evidence and legal action is being taken. All these people will be sent to jail...”
Further investigation is underway.
Advertisement
Published February 19th, 2024 at 07:18 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.