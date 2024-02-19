English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

2 Constables Among 22 Held in Connection With UP Police Recruitment Exam Scam

The constables have been identified as Niranjan and Anuj, both residents of Shikohabad.

Digital Desk
2 Cops Among 22 Held in Connection With UP Police Recruitment Exam Scam
The constables have been identified as Niranjan and Anuj | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Firozabad: The UP Police arrested two constables along with 20 members of the 'Solver Gang' involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam. 

The constables have been identified as Niranjan and Anuj, both residents of Shikohabad. Sources said that Niranjan had appeared for the police recruitment exam for 3-4 people and in return, he took Rs 3 lakh from each one of them whereas Anuj was about to appear for the exam for a person.

Advertisement

News agency ANI quoted Additional SP (R/A) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh as saying, “Five people have been arrested from Shikohabad, out of which two are constables…We have all the evidence and legal action is being taken. All these people will be sent to jail...” 

Further investigation is underway.
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

10 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

13 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

13 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

13 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

13 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

14 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries2 hours ago

  2. Divya Agarwal Kick-starts Her Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Galleries2 hours ago

  3. Oppenheimer Wins Big At BAFTA, Takes Home 7 Awards

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  4. Rob's Meeting With Wife Made Him Change When Harry Met Sally Ending

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  5. BAFTA Awards 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol Wins Best Documentary Title

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo